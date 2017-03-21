Aurora man charged with drug-induced homicide

Aurora man arrested Tuesday for the drug-induced homicide of a 53-year-old Waterman man | Kane County Sheriff's Office

An Aurora man was charged Tuesday with drug-induced homicide following a man’s death last summer in the far west suburbs.

Jerome Glover, 42, supplied the drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose on Aug. 25, 2016, in Waterman, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. Waterman is about 25 miles west of Aurora.

A seven-month investigation culminated in Glover’s arrest on Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Avenue in Aurora, sheriff’s police said.

He remained jailed in Kane County on a $300,000 bond Tuesday night and was expected to be transferred to DeKalb County.