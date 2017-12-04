Batavia man convicted of pushing, injuring 13-year-old

A west suburban man was convicted Tuesday and is now facing prison time for violently pushing a 13-year-old to the ground outside of a public library last summer in Batavia.

About 6:45 p.m. on June 6, 2016, Russell R. Jenkins, the teen and three others were in a patio area just outside the Batavia Public Library at 10 S. Batavia Ave., according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Russell became angry at the teen and shoved the victim to the ground, prosecutors said. The 70-pound victim suffered a fractured pelvis and multiple scratches, and is continuing to recover.

Russell, 38, was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, prosecutors said. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 8 and faces a sentence of probation or between two and 10 years in prison.

His bond was revoked upon conviction and he remains held at the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said.