Boy, 16, shot in Bridgeport

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk at 9:24 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Hillock when he heard several gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right calf, police said. A friend took him to Mercy Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.