Boy charged with unincorporated Downers Grove shooting

A boy faces multiple felony charges stemming from a shooting last week near west suburban Downers Grove.

The boy, whose name and age were not released, turned himself in to authorities Friday after a juvenile warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

About 2:45 p.m. on May 22, deputies responded to a person shot in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue in unincorporated Downers Grove, the sheriff’s office said.

The male who was shot, and whose age was also unknown, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where his condition was stabilized, according to the sheriff’s office. He was released from the hospital that evening after treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Sgt. Bob Harris said in an emailed statement that the shooting was not random, and the victim was targeted by an acquaintance.

The boy faces multiple charges:

one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm;

two felony counts of aggravated battery;

one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm;

two counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; and

one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

He was being held in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center. It was unknown when he would next appear in court.