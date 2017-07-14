Brother accused of killing sibling in Humboldt Park brawl

Tyrone Montalvo thought his older brother, Alejandro, was a lousy parent to his own children, and after a few beers Wednesday night, he told Alejandro as much.

The lecture was not well received, and their argument escalated to a brawl, then a murder, as Tyrone stabbed his older brother five times. At a bond hearing Friday, prosecutors said Tyrone’s critique of Alejandro’s parenting was that the older man “wasn’t there for his kids.”

Tyrone Montalvo bowed his head as Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini recounted the fatal quarrel and listed the wounds to Alejandro’s side, shoulder and back. Judge Maria Kuriakos-Ciesil ordered Montalvo held in lieu of a $1 million bond. Montalvo’s lawyer said the 28-year-old has no criminal record and three children of his own, all younger than 10. No family members appeared to be in the courtroom gallery Friday. Alejandro Montalvo was 32, Santini said.

The argument arose after the men had been drinking with friends in Tyrone’s basement apartment in Humboldt Park, Santini said. Tyrone left after the friends pulled the two men apart and returned minutes later with the knife. Tyrone stabbed Alejandro, and the two men fell to the floor, where the friends again separated the brothers. Tyrone ran from the apartment, dropping the bloody knife on the stairs, Santini said.

Police arrested Montalvo about an hour later, when they noticed the blood on his clothing after he crashed his car in the 4500 block of North Cicero Avenue. Montalvo told police he had stabbed his brother, Santini said.