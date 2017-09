Bullet came through wall, struck man in chest in Lawndale home

A 33-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:39 p.m., the man was sitting at home when shots were fired outside in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt and a bullet came through the wall, striking him in the chest, police said.

The man was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.