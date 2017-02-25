Burglars taking materials from West Side vacant buildings

Burglars are going into vacant buildings and taking materials in the East and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, one or more burglars go into the vacant buildings and take tools, appliances, copper pipping and other materials, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

between 9:50 and 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the 3400 block of West Harrison Street;

at noon on Feb. 14 in the 3800 bock of West Polk Street;

between 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 to 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the 4300 block of West Adams Street;

between 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway;

between 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street; and

between 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 700 block of South Central Park.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.