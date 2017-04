Butterfield Road lane closures start Tuesday in Lombard

Nightly lane closures will begin Tuesday night on Butterfield Road in west suburban Lombard.

Lanes will close at 6 p.m. on Butterfield Road under Highland Avenue for bridge painting, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The closure will reduce Butterfield Road to one lane in each direction, IDOT said. The project is expected to be completed during the summer.