Car falls off I-80/94 overpass after driver fatally shot in Gary

A car fell 23 feet onto an I-80/94 ramp after a shooting that left its driver dead and two passengers injured Sept. 23 in Gary, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A car fell off an overpass onto an I-80/94 ramp after a shooting that killed the driver and injured two passengers Saturday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The 24-year-old Gary man was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger south on Grant Street at 5:17 a.m., near the traffic light on the overpass over I-80/94, when someone in another vehicle started shooting at the Dodge, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. No description of the shooter’s vehicle was available.

The Dodge then went off the road, into a grassy area to the west and over a concrete bridge support before falling about 23 feet down to the I-80/94 Grant Street feeder ramp, police said. The driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old Gary man, was shot seven times, police said. The back-seat passenger, a 20-year-old Gary man, was shot once. They were both taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The feeder ramp to westbound I-80/94 remained closed until 9:45 a.m. while police investigated and crews removed the vehicle, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call Det. Brian McCall at (219) 696-6242.