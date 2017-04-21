Car taken from tow truck at gunpoint on West Side

A group of men held up a tow truck driver at gunpoint on the West Side early Friday, then took off in the car that was being towed.

The 40-year-old driver and a 23-year-old man were in the truck, which was stopped at a red light at Division and Kostner about 3:45 a.m., according to Chicago Police. The truck was towing a GMC car that had previously been booted.

While the truck was stopped at the light, three males got out of a white Kia that was stopped behind it, police said. One of the suspects, armed with a gun, entered the truck and demanded the driver drop the GMC.

The driver complied, and the armed suspect got into the GMC and drove away south on Kostner, police said. The other suspects got back into the Kia and drove off north on Kostner.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic male with a pitchfork tattoo over his left eye, police said.

No one was in custody Friday morning as Area North detectives investigated.