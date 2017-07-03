Chance the Rapper tweets out thanks for #CPSsupport

Chance the Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation during a news conference at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. The Grammy-winning artist is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

A day after he announced a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools via his own foundation, Chance the Rapper took to his Twitter account with thanks “for investing in the kids,” including a shoutout to comedian Hannibal Buress.

“Our donations link is back up and running now! Thank you for your overwhelming response yesterday guys #SupportCPS,” the Jones College Prep grad tweeted Tuesday.

And then to Buress, who went to Steinmetz High School: “Thank you @hannibalburess for investing in the kids. #SupportCPS.”

The announcement that drew the attention of former first lady and South Side native Michelle Obama came with public pleas from Chance, the son of a former adviser to Mayor Rahm Emanuel, for other corporations and celebrities to follow suit and contribute to CPS kids via Chance’s nonprofit organization called SocialWorks.

SocialWorks also promised that for every $100,000 collected, it would send its own $10,000 donation to a specific school, starting with Westcott Elementary School, the site near Chance’s childhood family home, where he made Monday’s announcement in front of national news and entertainment reporters.

“Who wants to find out the other 9 Chicago public schools receiving $10,000 in funding this week,” he teased. None of their names have yet been disclosed.

SocialWorks did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment, so it’s not clear how much money has already been collected. A CPS spokeswoman could not immediately be reached. Neither could a representative for Buress.

Chance inserted himself into the political world of education funding after Gov. Bruce Rauner tweeted him congratulations for winning three Grammy awards. The 23-year-old rapper, born Chancellor Bennett, seized the moment to call for a meeting with the Republican governor — and landed one.

But Chance exited Friday’s meeting “frustrated” and “flustered,” complaining of vague answers from Rauner, who has borne the brunt of CPS’ blame for a $215 million budget gap, and on Monday told Rauner, “Do your job.”

In December, the governor vetoed legislation containing that money for teacher pensions after Democratic legislators didn’t hold up their end of the agreement to in turn enact statewide pension reform.

Rauner’s office said Monday that contributions alone cannot solve the school district’s financial troubles, noting that the wealthy governor and his wife have donated about $7 million to CPS over the years.

“It would be helpful if CPS officials came to Springfield and joined in serious good-faith discussions about the long-term stability of all of our schools,” gubernatorial spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said in a statement.