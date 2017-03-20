The Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7 has pushed back their runoff election date.
The ballots are now due on April 11 and will be counted on April 12, according to a statement from union spokeswoman Anne Kavanagh. The runoff was initially scheduled for March 29.
The date change is due to “printing issues that caused a delay in mailing out the ballots,” according to an emailed statement from Kavanagh.
Current union chief Dean Angelo is facing Patrol Officer Kevin Graham in a run-off election for the top leadership post.
The Sun-Times reported Sunday that Graham bought a four-bedroom house in Lincolnshire in 2013, though he insists he’s living in a Chicago condo rented from his sister in compliance with police department rules.