Chicago FOP pushes back board of directors run-off election date

Dean Angelo Sr., president of the FOP Chicago Lodge 7, spoke to the City Club of Chicago at Maggiano's, 111 W. Grand Ave., Tuesday. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7 has pushed back their runoff election date.

The ballots are now due on April 11 and will be counted on April 12, according to a statement from union spokeswoman Anne Kavanagh. The runoff was initially scheduled for March 29.

The date change is due to “printing issues that caused a delay in mailing out the ballots,” according to an emailed statement from Kavanagh.

Current union chief Dean Angelo is facing Patrol Officer Kevin Graham in a run-off election for the top leadership post.

The Sun-Times reported Sunday that Graham bought a four-bedroom house in Lincolnshire in 2013, though he insists he’s living in a Chicago condo rented from his sister in compliance with police department rules.