Chicago man charged with battering child in Mount Prospect

A Chicago man was charged Wednesday with battering his infant child in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a report of possible physical abuse to a 3-month-old boy who was being treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. An investigation found the boy suffered severe bruising and trauma on his back.

During an interview with his parents, it was revealed that the father, 24-year-old James Howard, had inflicted the injuries while staying overnight with a family member in the 700 block of Central Road in Mount Prospect. The abuse allegedly happened when the child wouldn’t stop crying, police said.

Howard, of the Montclare neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a child, police said. He was being held at Cook County Jail on $2.5 million bail. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 29.