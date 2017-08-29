Chicago man shot to death during domestic incident in Oak Forest

A man was fatally shot during a domestic incident Sunday morning in south suburban Oak Forest.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired in the 6600 block of 157th Street about 9:25 a.m. They found 21-year-old Adrian R. Gagen lying unresponsive in a driveway, according to Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gagen, a South Side Chicago resident, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between family members, and one person of interest is in custody.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating along with Oak Forest police.