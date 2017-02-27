Chicago murder suspect mistakenly released by IDOC in Will County

A man charged with murder for a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2012 was mistakenly released from prison last week instead of being returned to custody in Cook County.

“Earlier today, the Cook County sheriff’s office was notified that inmate Garrett Glover had been released from the Illinois Department of Corrections,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

In 2014, Glover was taken into custody and charged with an armed robbery, according to Cara Smith, Cook County Sheriff’s Dept. spokeswoman.

Then, in 2015, Glover was charged with murder in connection with a Sept. 5, 2012, shooting on southbound I-94 on the Far South Side.

Last week, Glover was convicted of the armed robbery charge and sentenced to 4 years in prison, Smith said. He was taken to the IDOC intake center in Stateville, but employees there determined he had been in Cook County custody long enough to fulfill his time for the robbery conviction.

“He should have been returned to custody of the Cook County Jail on the murder case,” Smith said.

Instead, he was released from IDOC custody on Thursday from Stateville, located near Crest Hill in Will County. He has not been seen since.

“When this kind of situation arises, IDOC should bring him back to Cook County custody,” Smith said. “We are trying to figure out why it did not.”

Glover, 29, and Patrick Calvin, 23, were both charged with murder for the shooting that killed Larry Porter on the Dan Ryan near 87th Street, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and Illinois State Police said at the time of their arrests in April 2015.

A third man, 23-year-old Chicago resident Tyronne Mixon, was also charged with the shooting, according to ISP. Mixon was extradited from Wisconsin.

Mixon and Calvin are being held without bond in the Cook County Jail. Glover should be with them.

Instead, the sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of his release, and conducting a manhunt to try to apprehend him.

“We are not trying to level blame for this,” Smith said. “We are just working to bring him back into custody.”

Porter, 25, was driving on Sept. 5, 2012, when a maroon van pulled alongside his vehicle near the 87th Street exit, prosecutors said at a bond hearing in 2015 for Calvin and Glover.

The suspects were among several passengers in the van who fired multiple shots at Porter’s vehicle, striking him in the head, prosecutors said.

Porter, of the 10000 block of South Parnell, lost control and drove into a building on Lafayette Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger isuffered a graze wound to the head.

Glover told his girlfriend shortly after the shooting that Porter had been shot by mistake, and that a person in the backseat was the intended target, prosecutors said.

Witnesses from the victim’s vehicle identified Calvin and Glover as being among the shooters, and both later admitted to other witnesses that they were involved, prosecutors said.

Calvin was arrested in October 2012 in Springfield, Missouri, after a car chase in which two guns were thrown out of his vehicle, prosecutors said. He told police the guns belonged to other people who fled, but he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

While in jail in Missouri, Calvin called Glover twice and told him he threw a “30” into a nearby yard before police caught him, prosecutors said. Police later found a Glock Model 30 from the yard, and it matched shell casings from the Dan Ryan murder scene, authorities claim.

Glover also spoke by phone in September 2012 to another person, an inmate at the Cook County Jail, and they discussed the murder on four recorded calls. Glover admitted he and Calvin killed the man, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about Glover’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s Command Center at (773) 674-0169. The public is reminded that aiding a fugitive is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.