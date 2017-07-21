The body of a baby pulled from the wreckage of a fire at a vacant south suburban home earlier this month remains unidentified, but appears to be that of a black girl younger than 2.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. July 3 at a vacant home in the 15400 block of Hamlin in Markham, according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders.

The baby, listed as “baby Jane Doe” because no one has come forward to claim her remains, has yet to be identified, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which is trying to identify her.

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office said that autopsy findings and a radiology examination have “determined the deceased is a black female whose age is estimated from around 9 months up to about 2 years old.”

Cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

Markham police earlier released a photo showing clothing similar to that worn by the baby at the time she was found.

“We were hoping someone would have come forward to report her missing,” Sanders said, noting police are following up on leads in an attempt to identify the girl.

“We hope that the photo may jog someone’s memory,” he added.

Anyone with information should call Markham police at (708) 331-2171.