Coroner’s office looking for family of Calumet City woman

The Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office is looking for the family of a 55-year-old south suburban woman who died last week.

Veda M. Davis, 55, of Calumet City died Thursday, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about her family is asked to call the office at (219) 755-3265.