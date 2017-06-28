CPS sued over teapot mishap that scalded boy at Old Town school

A mother who says her son was scalded when an electric teapot was left unattended at an Old Town neighborhood school on the Near North Side is suing Chicago Public Schools.

Krystle Hall filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Chicago Board of Education in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of her son.

An electric teapot filled with boiling water was left unsecured April 17 on a portable cart with wheels in an area of George Manierre Elementary School, 1420 N. Hudson Ave., according to the suit. The teapot spilled on the boy, who suffered “second-degree burns all over” his body.

The suit claims school officials were negligent when it left the cart and the teapot unattended and failed to supervise students in the classroom.

The boy suffered serious injuries, which will require extensive medical treatment, according to the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.

A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.