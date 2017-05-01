SUV crashes into Evanston house, child’s window

A SUV crashed into a house Thursday in north suburban Evanston, sending debris flying into a child’s room.

The Chevrolet SUV crashed into the house about 8:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue, according to Evanston police. The driver, a 68-year-old Evanston man, was driving south on Dodge Avenue when he struck several parked vehicles. The driver attempted to turn around and hit the accelerator, causing the SUV to crash into the house.

A grandmother, who was inside the house with her two granddaughters at the time of the crash, said they narrowly missed being struck by flying debris. When the SUV struck the home it broke a garden-level window, littering the floor of a basement room with glass.

“All of a sudden we saw pieces coming out of the window,” Gina Ramierz said.

One of her granddaughters was in bed near the window when the SUV struck the home and the other was playing nearby, she said. Neither was injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. He had no visible injuries but was having trouble breathing.

Police are investigating.