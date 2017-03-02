CTU spends first furlough day in front of mayor’s office

Chicago’s public school teachers spent the first of four planned furlough days at City Hall Friday morning, asking city and school leaders to find more money for Chicago Public Schools.

“Furlough days, we say no! Tax the folks with lots of dough,” more than a hundred members of the Chicago Teachers Union and their allies chanted outside the mayor’s office.

CPS declared four furlough days for all staff through June, all on days set aside for teacher planning or grading, when children weren’t scheduled to be in class anyway. District officials estimated the measure would save $35 million to backfill a $215 million budget hole. CPS counted on that amount promised by state money for teacher pensions but Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill to give it to them, saying that the conditions for the money hadn’t been met.

Prieto Elementary School teacher Roxana Gonzales told the crowd that the cuts have already hurt schools whose classrooms are overcrowded and whose buildings lack counselors and social workers.

“When you don’t prioritize teachers, you can’t say you prioritize students,” she said to cheers.

School clerks, she said, are also “vital to our classrooms.” Clerks are feared to be the next targets for layoffs as CPS attempts to automate some of their responsibilities — such as asking school staffers to do their own payroll online.

“CPS death by a thousand cuts,” read a red-lettered sign carried by Craig Cleve, a 7th grade teacher at Columbia Explorers Elementary Academy, 4520 S Kedzie Ave.

Angry about the furlough days — which will amount to a 2 percent pay cut if all four are carried out — Cleve said he should be in school finishing grades for the second quarter of school so parents know how their children are faring, and planning with colleagues.

He said the final grades can only be entered into CPS’ computer system in schools — not from home — so teachers have had to scramble to make Monday’s deadline.