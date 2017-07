Dan Ryan shut down for 3 hours after call of shots fired

A stretch of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for more than three hours after a call of shots fired late Thursday on the South Side.

About 11:45 p.m., troopers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 between 39th and 43rd streets to canvass the road for shell casings, according to Illinois State Police. They didn’t find anything.

The expressway was reopened about 3 a.m. Friday, state police said. No one was hurt.