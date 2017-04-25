DeKalb County man charged with having sexual contact with minors

A DeKalb County man has been charged with having sexual contact with two children under the age of 13.

The Kirkland Police Department and the DeKalb County sheriff’s office investigated the alleged sexual contact in February between Roberto Silva and a child under 13 years old, a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, an additional person came forward and alleged sexual contact with Silva when they were younger than 13 years old, police said. Silva, of Kirkland, was taken into the DeKalb County Jail Tuesday on two separate warrants for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Silva’s warrants total $1 million, police said.