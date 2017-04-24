Doctor dragged from United flight plans to file lawsuit: lawyer

Attorney Thomas Demetrio speaks about the removal of Dr. David Dao from a United Airlines flight. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NEW YORK — A lawyer for the Kentucky doctor who was dragged from a United Express flight says it’s too late for the airline’s CEO to apologize face-to-face and that his client intends to file a lawsuit.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio, who represents 69-year-old Dr. David Dao, made the comments Monday during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.

Demetrio said United CEO Oscar Munoz had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t, called Dao belligerent, and then finally issued an apology. Demetrio has said previously that he and his client accepted the airline CEO’s public apology but think it was insincere.

Dao was dragged off a flight in Chicago April 9 by airport police after he refused to give up his seat on the full plane to make room for crew members.