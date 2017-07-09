Donald Trump Jr. says he was open to Clinton info

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, is expected to meet privately Thursday with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s eldest son has told Senate staffers he was open to receiving information about Hillary Clinton’s “fitness, character or qualifications” when he accepted a meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

Donald Trump Jr. made the comment in an opening statement delivered Thursday to staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was interviewing Trump Jr. privately.

The statement focused on the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower involving Trump Jr., the Russian lawyer and others.

He also says that neither he nor anyone he knows colluded with any foreign government.

“I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did,” he said.

The New York Times was first to report on Trump Jr.’s prepared statement.

A person familiar with the process says Trump Jr. provided an opening statement of about 15 to 20 minutes before the closed-door interview began. The person was not authorized to discuss confidential committee business and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Questioning is expected to focus on a 2016 meeting that involved Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, among others. Emails released in July show that Trump Jr. was told before the meeting that it was part of a Russian government effort to help his father.