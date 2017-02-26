Driver crashes while fleeing police in West Chicago

A driver was airlifted to a hospital Saturday night after crashing his vehicle while fleeing police in West Chicago.

At 7:51 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle on southbound Route 59 near Arbor Avenue for multiple traffic violations, according to West Chicago police. Instead of stopping, the driver turned east on Hawthorne Lane and north on Wild Ginger Lane.

When turning onto Wild Ginger Lane, the driver sped up, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the 1000 block of Trillium Trail, police said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said. His age and condition weren’t released Sunday afternoon.

The DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team and DuPage County sheriff’s office are assisting West Chicago police with the investigation.