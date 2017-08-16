Driver issued citations in fatal Batavia crash

The driver in a fatal crash last month in west suburban Batavia has been issued citations for speeding and disobeying a red light.

At 8:41 a.m. July 9, Noel Lounsbury was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north on Randall Road when it struck a 2016 Buick Lacrosse at the intersection of McKee Street, according to Batavia police.

Lounsbury failed to stop at the red light for northbound traffic before the crash, police said.

The driver of the Buick, 57-year-old Terry W. Starck of Batavia, was extricated from his car and taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lounsbury was also taken to Delnor with minor injuries, and was treated and released, police said.

An investigation found Lounsbury was driving 53 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said. He has been issued citations for speeding and disobeying a traffic control signal, and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5 at Kane Branch Court in St. Charles.