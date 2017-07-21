Driver of BMW sued over West Town crash that killed motorcyclist

The driver of a BMW that struck and killed a 37-year-old motorcyclist two months ago in the West Town neighborhood is being sued for more than $100,000.

The two-count lawsuit was filed on behalf of Daniel Nitu on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court.

About 4 p.m. on May 17, Nitu was riding a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle west on Grand Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 BMW X5 headed north on Green Street, according to the suit and Chicago Police.

Nitu was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries three days later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

According to the suit, Nitu had the right-of-way on Grand Avenue and the driver of the BMW failed to stop at a stop sign on Green Street, was speeding and failed to keep a lookout as he drove.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about whether the driver of the BMW was charged or cited in connection with the crash.