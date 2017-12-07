Elburn man charged with DUI in crash that killed his passenger

A west suburban man faces two felony charges for a crash that resulted in his passenger’s death while he was driving with a blood-alcohol concentration double the legal limit.

Sean M. Tardy, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Tardy was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan about 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016 when his SUV crashed while traveling east on Route 64, east of Fabris Road and west of the village of Virgil.

Tardy’s blood-alcohol level shortly after the crash was more than .16, double the .08 legal limit, prosecutors said.

David A. Drewes, a 35-year-old St. Charles resident, was riding in the front passenger seat and was killed in the crash, prosecutors said. A passenger riding in the back seat suffered minor injuries.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Tardy and set his bond at $75,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. Tardy surrendered to the Kane County sheriff on Tuesday. He posted bond and was released.

Tardy, of Elburn, faces probation or between four and 15 years in prison, prosecutors said. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.