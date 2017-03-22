Elgin man charged with stealing $210 in cigarettes

An Elgin man has been charged with stealing 30 packs of cigarettes from a business earlier this month in the northwest suburb.

Officers were called at 3:31 p.m. March 3 for reports of a break-in at a business in the 1100 block of Larkin Avenue, according to Elgin police. Someone had entered through a broken window on the east side of the building and stolen about 30 packs of cigarettes, valued at $210, from behind the counter.

Investigators eventually identified 30-year-old Jason M. Hibbing as the suspect, police said. A warrant for his arrest was issued March 9.

Hibbing, who lives in Elgin, was arrested on March 17 and charged with a felony count of burglary, police said.

His bond was set at $20,000 and his next court date was scheduled for March 24, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.