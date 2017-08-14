Estate of man killed in fatal crash in April sues garbage truck driver

The estate of a man who was killed in a crash in April on the Southwest Side is suing the driver of the garbage truck he crashed with.

Juana Salgado, independent representative for the estate of Luis Roman, is suing the garbage truck’s driver, John Washington, and Allied Waste Transportation, Republic Services, Inc., according to the two-count Wrongful Death Act suit filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

According to Chicago Police, Luis Roman, who was a 2-year-old Brighton Park resident, was the passenger of a 2001 Acura that crashed into a garbage truck just after 4 a.m. April 13 in the 6300 block of South Harlem Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Giovanni Roman, the 24-year-old who was driving the Acura, was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics during the time of the crash, police said at the time. He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment.

Another passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was also severely injured in the crash, police said. Washington, who was driving the truck, was not injured.

Giovanni Roman was charged with one count of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI in an accident causing death, and two counts of aggravated DUI in an accident causing bodily harm, police said. He was held in Cook County Jail and later released on a $250,000 bond, court records show.

The lawsuit alleges that Washington was driving the garbage truck south on Harlem and initiated a left turn to go east on 63rd when the crash happened, even though southbound vehicles were prohibited from turning left from Harlem onto 63rd Street.

Signs were posted on April 13 at the intersection reading “No Left Turn” for vehicles heading south on Harlem, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that John Washington breached his duty to drive the garbage truck in a safe and reasonable manner consistent with traffic laws by making the left turn, resulting in the fatal crash. It seeks more than $100,000 from Washington and Allied Waste Transportation, Republic Services.

Representatives for Allied Waste Transportation, Republic Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.