Fire causes $200K in damages to St. Charles home; no injuries reported

No one was injured when a fire tore through a house early Monday in west suburban St. Charles, causing an estimated $200,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded at 2:52 a.m. to a single-story home in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue with a visible fire in the rear, according to the St. Charles Fire Department. One of the three residents called for help after waking up to a smoke-filled house.

After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters found the blaze burning in the basement and first floor, fire officials said. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The damage to the home and its contents was estimated at $200,000, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with housing after the home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental and was under investigation Monday morning.