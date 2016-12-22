Man dies after house fire in Hoffman Estates

A 63-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a home early Thursday in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Firefighters responded about 1:35 a.m. to the one-story, single-family home in the 600 block of Mohave Street and found fire and smoke coming from the back of the building, according to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department.

Neighbors told the firefighters that someone was still inside the home and a man was eventually found in a bedroom, fire officials said.

Craig A. Roller, 63, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived on the same block.

No other injuries were reported, fire officials said. The department used two interior hose lines and 22 firefighters to bring the blaze under control and extensive overhaul was completed to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The home was found to have working smoke detectors, but was not equipped with a sprinkler system, fire officials said. Damages to the building and its contents were estimated at $300,000 and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.