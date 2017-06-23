Fire tears through Vernon Hills home

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday evening at a home in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Fire crews responded about 11:45 p.m. to a report of smoking building in the 800 block of Saugatuck Trail, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of a two-story single family home, and the blaze was upgraded to a working structure fire to bring more firefighters to the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said. The residents, who were home at the time, said they heard thunder and saw lightning prior to the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but the home was left uninhabitable, officials said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.