Four home burglaries reported in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after at least four home burglaries were reported this month in the Portage Park neighborhood.

The burglar breaks into apartments or houses through doors or windows and steals personal property and miscellaneous items, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 5 in the 5700 block of West Addison;

between 3:30 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. March 14 in the 6100 block of West Newport;

about 3:45 p.m. March 17 in the 3200 block of North Long; and

between 4:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. March 17 in the 5500 block of West Grace.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.