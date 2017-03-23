Four people arrested with guns in carry-ons at Midway this month

Four people have been arrested with guns — three of which were loaded — in their carry-on luggage at Midway International Airport this month.

So far in 2016, six firearms have been discovered in luggage at Midway, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The most recent arrest happened Wednesday, when a loaded 9 mm Springfield firearm was found in 41-year-old James Jones’s bag as it was screened at the checkpoint, according to the TSA and Chicago Police. Jones, of Indianapolis, was headed to Phoenix. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm at an airport, and is scheduled to appear in court April 14.

On Monday, an unloaded 9mm Beretta PX4 firearm with two magazine clips was caught in 52-year-old George Saunders’ luggage, authorities said. Saunders, of Elmhurst, was headed to Albuquerque. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm at an airport, and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.

On March 12, TSA officers spotted a loaded .38 caliber Cot Cobra in the luggage of 81-year-old Regina Manley of Chicago, who was headed to Indianapolis, authorities said. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon, and is scheduled to appear in court April 14.

On March 8, a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson 9 Shield with one round chambered was spotted in 59-year-old Scott D. Giusti’s luggage as he was headed to Nashville, authorities said. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm at an airport, and is scheduled to appear in court April 13.

At O’Hare, nine guns have been recovered in 2017, according to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy.

The number of firearms detected at airport checkpoints continues to rise nationwide, according to the TSA. In 2015, more than 2,600 firearms were discovered, and in 2016, that number rose to 3,391.