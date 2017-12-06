Friend says Trump is considering ‘terminating’ special counsel Mueller

Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trumps campaign and Russia's government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the Associated Press has learned. | Evan Vucci/AP file photo

WASHINGTON — A friend of the president says Donald Trump is considering “terminating” special counsel Robert Mueller.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy tells Judy Woodruff of “PBS NewsHour”: “I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Ruddy’s claims.

Under current Justice Department regulations, such a firing would have to be done by Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ deputy, Rod Rosenstein, not the president — though those regulations could theoretically be set aside.

Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump’s presidential campaign. Sessions has recused himself from the investigation.