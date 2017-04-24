Fugitive Outlaws Motorcycle Club member busted for shoplifting

One of Chicago’s most wanted fugitives — Outlaws Motorcycle Club member Orville Jerome Cochran — was arrested over the weekend in a southwest suburb for shoplifting, police said Monday.

Cochran, who once worked at McCormick Place, is charged in a federal racketeering case that involves allegations of drug dealing, bombings and two murders by members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Cochran was arrested in Evergreen Park just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He’s accused of stuffing a back brace into his pants at a Meijer store and walking past the check-out counter, said Capt. Peter Donovan, a spokesman for the Evergreen Park Police Department. Cochran gave officers a phony name, but a fingerprint check revealed his identity, Donovan said.

A spokeswoman for the marshals service would only say that a man by that name was expected to be taken into federal custody Monday to face charges in Milwaukee.

In 2001, Cochran was indicted in Milwaukee with five other Outlaws members in a federal racketeering case. His co-defendants have been convicted and were sentenced to terms ranging from six years to more than 13 years in prison for their roles in a drug conspiracy.

Cochran and two of his co-defendants were accused of being involved in the death of Michael “Mad Mike” Quale, a member of the rival Hells Angels motorcycle club, during a shootout at a Lancaster, N.Y., speedway in September 1994. The indictment also alleges Cochran was involved in the March 1995 killing of Jack Castle.

Cochran was shot in 2000 outside the Outlaws’ clubhouse near 25th and Rockwell on the Southwest Side, according to a news report.

The Outlaws were recently in the news for selling their clubhouse at 3745 W. Division on the Northwest Side.

Federal agents had raided that building in 2008 after ranking Outlaws member Mark Polchan was arrested for plotting the bombing of a Berwyn video poker business. A mobster, Michael “The Large Guy” Sarno, wanted the business destroyed in 2003 to protect his gambling interests, prosecutors said.

The Outlaws were founded in 1935 in the Chicago area. Their biggest rivals are the Hells Angels, founded in 1948 in California. The Hells Angels have a clubhouse in Harvey.