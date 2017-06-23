Fugitive wanted for nearly 7 years arrested in McHenry

A man wanted on multiple warrants issued over the past seven years was arrested Thursday in north suburban McHenry.

Jaime Herrera, 57, was taken into custody near his McHenry home by officers from the Lake County sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wanted on at least four separate arrest warrants.

Most recently, a felony theft warrant was issued for Herrera’s arrest earlier this month in connection with a Fox Lake Police Department investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Herrera was also wanted for failure to appear in court in July 2010 on a deceptive practices charge in Lake County. Another warrant was issued in August 2010 for deceptive practices charges.

He was also wanted for felony theft charges in Porter County, Indiana, dating back to September 2015, according to the sheriff’s office.

Herrera remains held at the Lake County Jail and is expected to appear in court on June 30, the sheriff’s office said. His various warrants carry a total combined bond of $316,000.