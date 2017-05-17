Garage fire spreads to neighboring home in South Elgin

A garage fire broke out early Wednesday in northwest suburban South Elgin, then spread to a neighboring home.

About 3:35 a.m., firefighters from South Elgin and Countryside responded to a garage fire in the 600 block of Fairview Lane, according to the South Elgin Fire Department. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed; two cars in the driveway were also on fire; and a neighboring house to the north was burning.

The main body of the fire was brought under control in roughly an hour, fire officials said. However, a gas meter on the side of the garage had been damaged during the fire, creating a natural gas-fed fire. NICOR was then called in stop the flow of gas.

Families from both houses were able to escape and were accounted for when firefighters arrived. Some residents were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

After the fire was out, the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force was called in to assist investigators. The fire was determined to have started in the area of the garage, although the cause is still undetermined and damage assessment has not been completed, fire officials said.

Fire crews from Bartlett, Batavia, Elburn, Elgin, Fox River, Geneva, Hampshire, Hanover Park, Pingree, Rutland and St. Charles assisted.