HazMat situation reported in Streeterville

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a HazMat situation Tuesday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Crews responded to a chemical odor in a four-story residential building at 161 E. Grand Ave. about 10:25 a.m., according to Fire Media Affairs. The odor appears to have been caused by a coolant leak, according to Fire Media.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.