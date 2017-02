I-290 lane closures planned Saturday for Itasca bridge inspection

A bridge inspection will close several lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway on Saturday morning in northwest suburban Itasca.

Moving lane closures are planned from 6-11 a.m. on I-290 under Irving Park Road as crews inspect the Irving Park bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

At least two lanes will remain open to traffic during the inspection, IDOT said.