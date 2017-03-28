Illinois plans $8.4M repair to Lake Shore Drive bridges

A motorcycle passes under the North Avenue Bridge underpass at Lake Shore Drive, where concrete fell off the bridge and onto the road in September 2013. | Sun-Times file photo

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that it will release $4.2 million to repair two key Chicago bridges.

Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the bridges scheduled for work carry Lake Shore Drive over Lawrence Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

Blankenhorn says the spans “provide a vital connection between communities and the lakefront.” He says the repairs will make travel safer under as well as over the bridges.

The project will include removing loose concrete and repairing the concrete beams of both structures.

The total cost of the projects is $8.2 million. Federal funding is providing the balance.