Inbound Eisenhower diverted at Harlem for shooting investigation

Inbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway were partially closed Sunday morning while police investigated reports of a shooting.

About 3:15 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to Mount Sinai Hospital where someone showed up with a gunshot wound to his left calf, according to state police. He said was traveling east on I-290 between Harlem and Cicero avenues when his vehicle was shot at.

Inbound lanes were closed between 1st and Harlem avenues, with traffic being diverted at Harlem while detectives searched for shell casings, police said. All traffic was expected to reopen shortly.