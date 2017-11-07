Indiana man charged when police find meth lab in South Haven home

A northwest Indiana man faces multiple felony charges after a meth lab was found by police Tuesday in a South Haven, Indiana home.

Timothy Jetmund, of South Haven, is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of narcotics and possession of a hypodermic needle — all felonies, according to a statement by the Porter County sheriff’s department.

State, county and local police officers conducted a search of the home about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Eagle Creek Road in South Haven, the sheriff’s department said. They found several items inside the home used to make methamphetamine.

Jetmund was found in a nearby business in possession of methamphetamine and taken into custody, police said. He lives at the residence.

Jetmund and a second person are are believed to be responsible for running the lab to make meth, as well as recruiting others to purchase pseudoephedrine and lithium batteries in exchange for meth, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday night, police said.