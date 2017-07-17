Indiana State Police to release new evidence in killing of 2 teens

Capt. David Bursten of the Indiana State Police and other law enforcement officials are shown at an earlier briefing on the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The two Delphi, Ind. girls were killed while hiking the High Bridge Trail just east of the northwestern Indiana city. | John Terhune/Journal & Courier photo, distributed by the Associated Press

DELPHI, Ind. — State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.

Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing “very important” information that “will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for” in the unsolved double-murder case.

Liberty German, 14, vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a nearby wooded area.

Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying “down the hill.”

That evidence came from German’s cellphone.

In March, Mike Patty, grandfather of Liberty German, urged people to study those images and come forward with any information.

Patty said then that anyone who noticed that a friend, relative or acquaintance had recently changed their appearance such as by shaving a beard or who is acting uncharacteristically strange should pass that on to authorities through a tip line. He urged people not to second-guess themselves about whether something they’ve noticed is significant.