Lake County sheriff’s deputy charged with perjury

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is facing perjury charges.

Deputy Sheriff Justin Hill, 28, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces three felony counts of perjury, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 23, 2016, the sheriff’s office was notified of an incident involving Hill testifying in court, according to the sheriff’s office. It was discovered that there were inconsistencies in Hill’s testimony at a DUI Statutory Summary Suspension hearing on Nov. 2, 2016.

The sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards conducted an investigation, and Hill was placed on administrative leave and relieved of his police powers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The results of the investigation were turned over to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, and a grand jury indicted Hill on three counts of perjury on May 10, according to the sheriff’s office. A Lake County judge issued a $10,000 arrest warrant for Hill.

Hill surrendered to the sheriff’s office on the afternoon of May 10, and was released after posting bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 18.

Hill was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in September 2014, according to the sheriff’s office. Disciplinary proceedings regarding his employment are ongoing.