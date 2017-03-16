Lane closures scheduled for weekend on Jane Addams Tollway

Overnight lane closures are scheduled throughout the weekend on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near northwest suburban Hoffman Estate for construction of a pedestrian bridge that will connect to a new Pace bus station.

Lane closures on Interstate 90 at Barrington Road are scheduled between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday, according to the Illinois Tollway.

A lane in both directions will close at 8 p.m., followed by a second lane at 10 p.m. and a third lane at 11:30 p.m., the tollway said.

Westbound lanes will have temporary, 15-minute closures between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes will have temporary 15-minute closures between 3 and 4 a.m., the tollway said. One lane will reopen in both directions by 5 a.m. each morning, while two lanes in both directions will remain closed throughout the weekend.

Additional overnight lane closures will be required through spring to finish construction of the bridge, which is scheduled for completion by summer, according to the Tollway.