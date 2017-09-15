Lane, ramp closures to impact inbound Eisenhower Friday night

Lane and ramp closures will impact the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on Friday to allow construction for the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange Project.

The closures will allow beams to be placed for a new ramp carrying traffic from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to eastbound Congress Parkway, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, three lanes of the inbound Eisenhower will be closed until 2 a.m. Saturday between Racine Avenue and Halsted Street, according to IDOT. The three lanes will close again from midnight Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from the inbound Eisenhower to the outbound Kennedy expressway will also close at 10 p.m. Friday, according to IDOT. The ramp will reopen about 4 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.