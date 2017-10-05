Libertyville man charged with Michigan homicide

A north suburban Libertyville man has been charged with killing a man in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Battle Creek police contacted the Libertyville Police Department on Friday to inform them that Brian Zanetti, a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation, might be on his way to Libertyville, where he was living with friends, Libertyville police said.

Police found Zanetti on Saturday in front of his home in the 600 block of West Park Avenue, police said. He was detained for an investigation and taken to the Libertyville Police department. His vehicle was also impounded and taken to the police department.

Battle Creek police responded to the Libertyville Police Department to question Zanetti, police said. During the questioning, he made incriminating statements that implicated him in the homicide. Police also searched his vehicle and found a firearm and clothing believed to be used in the homicide.

Zanetti was charged Sunday by Libertyville police with being a fugitive from justice based on a warrant issued by Calhoun County, Michigan, police said. The Michigan warrant charged Zanetti with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Zanetti was taken to the Lake County Jail on Monday ahead of a bail hearing, police said. Zanetti was ordered held without bail, pending extradition proceedings with the state of Michigan.

Battle Creek police could not immediately be reached for details on the homicide.