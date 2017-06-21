Man, 19, pulled from north suburban lake is in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being pulled from a lake Wednesday evening in north suburban Grayslake.

The 19-year-old began having trouble about 5:45 p.m. while swimming in Lake Leopold near Levi Baxter Street and Prairie Trail, the Grayslake Fire Protection District said in a statement.

Others at the lake tried to help him, but were not able to keep him afloat and he slipped under the water, according to the statement. Two Grayslake police officers also tried to locate the man in the lake, but were unsuccessful.

He was found about 6:10 p.m. in about 9 feet of water, authorities said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was in critical condition.